Support Gabrielle Anderson

Gabrielle Anderson is an extraordinary young woman who has persevered through significant challenges to chart a remarkable academic and professional path. Raised in difficult circumstances with limited support, Gabrielle never lost sight of her goals. Through sheer determination, she excelled in high school and was accepted into a well-respected college in Boston. She has continued to thrive, consistently earning high marks and making the Dean’s List—all while working full-time to support herself.

Gabrielle is now taking the next step toward her dream of becoming an attorney. She is passionate, committed, and unwavering in her decision to attend law school. A critical part of this journey is preparing for the LSAT—the standardized test that plays a pivotal role in law school admissions. Success on the LSAT can significantly influence the quality of law school Gabrielle attends, ultimately shaping her legal career and future opportunities.



To maximize her score, Gabrielle needs to enroll in a reputable LSAT preparation course, which research has shown can improve scores by up to 15 points. This improvement could mean the difference between attending an average law school and a top-tier institution. The course costs approximately $1,800, a reasonable investment with potentially life-changing returns. Additionally, Gabrielle may require modest financial support to reduce her work hours and dedicate more time to study during this critical period.



That’s why I’m asking you to join me in contributing to Gabrielle’s LSAT Prep Fund. Our goal is to raise $2,500, which will cover the course and provide a small cushion so she can focus fully on preparation. Any amount helps, but if you can give $100 or more, it would make a significant difference. Together, we can help Gabrielle launch a legal career rooted in resilience, excellence, and promise.



Thank you for your support—and please wish her good luck!

