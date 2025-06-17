Genevieve Walsh Thrive

Our beautiful Genevieve, age 21, has been battling mystery illness for most of her life. At this point in time, every single system of her body is affected and she has pain and debilitating symptoms from literally the top of her head down to her toes. She is one of 20% of the population that is susceptible to CIRS (chronic inflammatory response syndrome).

It began slowly at the age of 4 when we lived in a moldy house, though we had no idea she was becoming sick. Then there were several tick bites, which in fact did result in Lyme disease with several co-infections. It was not until age 9, she began complaining of migrating joint pain. Each year, there would be new symptoms that were very random and no doctors could find anything wrong, which is typical in a CIRS patient. All these years her ability to participate in normal childhood activities was limited. However, in ’22 she tried to lead a "normal life" by taking a job and trying to "live on her own" with her sister. This was not going well, but in '23 when she was a caregiver for a young, invalid woman who had Covid, Genevieve also contracted Covid (2nd time) and went more steeply downhill. Finally, in 2024, after being mostly bed-ridden for several months, and still being in denial that she was so sick, we decided to jot down all the symptoms that she experienced, including all the things we had seen a doctor for. After all, when you are a child of 4, and you do not have dramatic symptoms initially, and a naturally happy and vivacious personality, you don’t realize that it is not normal to feel the ways she was feeling. Genevieve had 45 + symptoms (which persist today) which were evidenced via imaging, various lab work ups, and exams. She could no longer deny how sick she was. Before we became aware of CIRS, and after getting confirmation of Lyme disease and co-infections, we pursued aggressive treatment for the Lyme. Sadly, as this is not the root of the problem, she continues to decline.

The treatment for CIRS is very promising and doable, and people DO recover from this devastating illness. We are blessed to be able to begin working with a leading expert, Dr. Anthony Heyman (https://www.vc4hw.com/staff/dr-andrew-heyman.html), once we get her specialty labs back. We are very hopeful that our sweet Genevieve, who has known serious, chronic, debilitating illness like most people never will, is going to get better. Anyone who has been blessed to know Genevieve as we have, knows that her laugh is one of the most joyful and bubbly laughs a person can hear and her witty sense of humor is matched by few, and we look forward to the day she is able to share this joy with the rest of the world.

The funds will be going directly to the doctors, the monthly cost of supplements which are not covered by insurance, therapies to address circulation, musculoskeletal and neuropathy, as well as gasoline to and from the various appointments spread between three different states. If you are unable to give, please share this with others and pray for Genevieve.

Please reach out to us if you wish to learn more about CIRS and we are very happy to share so that others may not have to suffer so much.



