Fund our Lawsuit to Restore Integrity to the GOP

Help us restore grass-roots control of the Indiana Republican Party.

I’m Joseph Bortka, 2024 State-Convention delegate, Marion-County precinct committeeman, and first signer of a derivative lawsuit demanding that party leaders respect the authority of our biennial convention.

It isn't news to anyone that our government is full of corruption. Many people get involved in politics only to find that the ideals of citizen led governance we learned in civics class are far from the realities of electoral politics. Politicians say one thing during election season, and then act another during legislative season, and the fabric of our republic grows more tattered with each passing year.

Here is our attempt to rebuild one mechanism that we have to send clear messages to our government that a large swath of the electorate supports a particular position... Political Party Conventions. Since the beginning of our modern party system, political parties would get together and come up with their promises to voters for the next election, and choose candidates who would implement those promises. Over the years parties have deemphasized the platform and overemphasized the candidates. This is a corruption.

For years now, delegates have been blocked from making motions, denied access to party records, and shut out of platform debates at party conventions in Indiana and all over the US. Even at the Republican National Convention, floor microphones were turned off to prevent delegate participation. This is unacceptable.

After every internal remedy was ignored, we filed suit to reaffirm the convention’s authority, protect members’ First-Amendment right to associate, and bring transparency back to our Party. No damages, just injunctive and declaratory relief to bring back honest self-governance.

All donations go straight to court costs, filing fees, transcript expenses, expert witnesses, research or other ancillary support needed to see this case through. We’re an all-volunteer team footing the bill ourselves and we work for a living; every gift, large or small, helps keep the burden off ordinary delegates and precinct committeemen. If we raise more than we need to compensate those involved, the excess will go to 501c3 and 501c4 organizations related to various Republican priorities.

Stand with Indiana's rank-and-file Republicans. Contribute today and share this page so our Party can once again belong to its members, not just the insiders. Thank you for defending delegate rights and restoring integrity to the Indiana GOP.








