God is On Your Side
February 27th, 2025
'Commit your work to the Lord and he will make it succeed,' Proverbs 16:3. That's what I did in 2024 when I began looking for funds to record a song in wrote in 2023, God is On Your Side. My name is Grace Aggrey-Fynn, and I'm a songwriter. I was born in Ghana and have been living here all my life. I began writing songs in 2013 after I took part in a songwriting contest for sensitization in Africa. Though I didn't win, it brought out a hidden talent in me. Thereafter, I was able to craft words into meaningful, impactful, and entertaining tunes. I have since written multiple songs; Hear Our Voice, Cold Winds, In Every Land, Drowned in Life, Don't Forget We're Friends, Show Some Love, The Way to Climb, and God is On Your Side. God is On Your Side is available for purchasing on Soundcloud, Buy me a Coffee, and on CD along with other songs in an album.