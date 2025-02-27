GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Grace Aggrey-Fynn

Campaign funds will be received by Nathaniel Aggrey-Fynn

GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE

Hi,I got the funds to record God is On Your Side. I won a giveaway contest by GiveSendGo in June 2024. Now the song is available for listening and purchasing. You could also get it in CD format, along with other songs of mine. I did an interview with NoteSpire Radio on it last year, December 2024, which you could also listen to, on the link below. https://soundcloud.com/grace-aggreyfynnhttps://soundcloud.com/grace-aggreyfynn
Recent Donations
Show:
GiveSendGo for Grace Fyn
$ 1000.00 USD
7 months ago

GiveSendGo is pleased to give back to this campaign chosen by our GiveBack promo winner, Grace Fynn

Updates

God is On Your Side is available online and on CD!

February 27th, 2025

  Listen to the song on Soundcloud and send a token to the 'buy' link which leads to Buy me a Coffeehttps://soundcloud.com/grace-aggreyfynnGet the song on CD, along with other songs of mine here: https://elasticstage.com/graceaggrey-fynnListen to my interview with NoteSpire Radio concerning God is On Your Side: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-notespire-music-artist-123260484/episode/the-artist-insight-with-guest-grace-251072309/
Update God is On Your Side is available online and on CD! Image
God is On Your Side

February 27th, 2025

 'Commit your work to the Lord and he will make it succeed,' Proverbs 16:3. That's what I did in 2024 when I began looking for funds to record a song in wrote in 2023, God is On Your Side. My name is Grace Aggrey-Fynn, and I'm a songwriter. I was born in Ghana and have been living here all my life. I began writing songs in 2013 after I took part in a songwriting contest for sensitization in Africa. Though I didn't win, it brought out a hidden talent in me. Thereafter, I was able to craft words into meaningful, impactful, and entertaining tunes. I have since written multiple songs; Hear Our Voice, Cold Winds, In Every Land, Drowned in Life, Don't Forget We're Friends, Show Some Love, The Way to Climb, and God is On Your Side. God is On Your Side is available for purchasing on Soundcloud, Buy me a Coffee, and on CD along with other songs in an album.
Update God is On Your Side Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo