GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE

Hi,I got the funds to record God is On Your Side. I won a giveaway contest by GiveSendGo in June 2024. Now the song is available for listening and purchasing. You could also get it in CD format, along with other songs of mine. I did an interview with NoteSpire Radio on it last year, December 2024, which you could also listen to, on the link below. https://soundcloud.com/grace-aggreyfynnhttps://soundcloud.com/grace-aggreyfynn