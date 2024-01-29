Campaign Image

Supporting Children’s Defense Fund

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $2,207

Campaign created by Generational Legacy Project

Campaign funds will be received by Passion Arts Ministry

Supporting Children’s Defense Fund

The Children’s Defense Fund organization is committed to equality and justice for children and youth who have been part of the foster care system.

Generational Legacy Project is raising money to support this amazing cause and is asking for your assistance. We aim to help nonprofits focused on aiding women and children raise funds for their organizations.

Recent Donations
Show:
Andrea
$ 300.00 USD
11 months ago

Thank you for sharing the cause with me Dr. Tina!

Jackie Gudmundson
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Kristina
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Heather Warren
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Barbara Colby
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Shoji
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 180.00 USD
11 months ago

Deidre Pendley
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Sylvia
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Kerri Watson
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Love this! Keep up the hard work!

kate onks
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

James Peters
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

What a wonderful cause.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
11 months ago

Ralf H.
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

🙏🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

Greig
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Pure love

Karli Onks
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

Taylor Combs
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo