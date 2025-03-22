GKC Building Renovations

God is King Center (GKC) - US was incorporated in 2009, with the official launching taking place in 2010 in Jessup, Maryland. In 2018, the Lord led us to move the ministry to Baltimore City where we have been ministering to people struggling with drug and alcohol addictions in a low-income area, while providing hot meals and fresh and canned food products to that community on a weekly basis. On January 27, 2025, we acquired the Judah Worship Center building located at 2000 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore MD 21223. Shortly after, we decided to momentarily discontinue our services in the building to focus on making some much needed repairs and renovations. We are planning to be back in the building in April, and we need your help to complete the renovations that are taking place right now.

Repairs that needed to take place:

A new roof- Part of the roof collapsed and the roof as a whole was in terrible condition

Bathroom addition- Currently only one bathroom on main floor. Addition of 3 bathrooms to meet requirements for building space

Sanctuary reconfiguration- Redesigning sanctuary place to seat more people and optimize space

Boiler room and HVAC repairs- Boiler repair and water heater replacement





Thank you in advance for supporting and joining this movement: Loving God, serving the community...

Pastor Wang Moise







