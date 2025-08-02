Donate for my Uncle in Need





The above is an older picture but with a smile on his face!

We have so much to be grateful for — wonderful children and a loving, loyal family.

My Uncle Jimmy has never had it easy. He grew up facing constant challenges. Hoping for a better life, he tried to enlist in the Navy — even before he was of age. He was accepted and served briefly, but once they discovered he was underage, he was honorably discharged. He doesn't like to refer to himself as a vet due to this fact as his father served in the war. Nonetheless, his intentions were good.





Despite setbacks, he continued trying to carve out a life for himself. He cared for my grandmother in Florida for as long as he could, until she required more intensive care. After her passing, things got even harder.





He now suffers from chronic pain that makes consistent work difficult. He also had a stroke a was hospitalized a week ago but released with medication he cant afford. He drove for Uber for a while — doing what he could to earn a living — until his car broke down beyond repair. Then, to make matters worse, his apartment complex stopped accepting Section 8 housing. Thankfully, he was not evicted, but now he’s left without stable housing, and no car.





We are actively searching for shelter options and resourcesf in Florida from Ohio, but a vehicle would be life-changing — it would give him the chance to earn money again, and provide him a sense of stability and dignity.





Yes, my uncle is a senior citizen. His story may not be entirely unique, but it’s real. There are so many in need out there — but if you have it in your heart to help this man, it would mean the world to us.





From our family to yours — thank you for reading, sharing, or donating. Your kindness makes a difference.