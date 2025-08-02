Rescue a Single Mom & Her Daughters from Despair

Hello? My name is Odgerel. I’m single mother of 2 beautiful daughters. In 2022, my ex-husband cheated on me and kicked me and our two daughters, who were just 1 and 3 years old at the time, out of the house. Now, he’s living in South Korea with his secret lover. He blocked me on all social media, and there’s no way for me to contact him.

My daughters are now 4 and 6 years old. Back in 2022, I wasn’t working, I was a stay-at-home mom who fully trusted and relied on my husband. But suddenly, he threw me out without a single penny in my hands.

Since then, I’ve raised my two daughters alone. I can’t even go to work because there’s no one to watch them. I know Korean, so I try to do translation work from home, but it’s not enough to three of us for living. I’ve had to borrow small amounts of money here and there just to survive and raise my kids, and now I’m $20,000 in debt. All the money I earn goes toward interest payments. Every day, people harass me asking for repayments.

On top of that, I can barely pay my rent anymore. I’m about to become homeless with my two daughters. I’m barely managing to pay the rent now. Honestly, I feel like I want to die.

Please, I’m begging you, help me. I no longer have any desire to live, no hope for the future, not even dreams anymore. The only thing I think about every day is how I can pay off my debts.

I want to die, but I can’t because of my children. Please tell me what to do. Please give the three of us a reason to keep going. I’m begging you, help me.