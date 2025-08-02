Help out Jeremy and Sara Tusant

Parents of Gabriel Ezekiel Aaron Tusant

I love this family and they are doing God‘s work that I don’t know anybody here could do. They are Foster Parents / Parents that very few of us have the ability or drive to be what Jeremy and Sara have.





We are all about saving our children. What about the children that are damaged from drug abuse trafficking or anything else?





That’s what these two wonderful people are about. Let’s rave some money that they need desperately. This will be the second foster child that died that they had to deal with.





Could you imagine having a child that was damaged by a drug abuser or human trafficking?





Here is Jeremys post:





With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our Gabriel Ezekiel Aaron Tusant. Passed this morning at 6:54am. Sara and I were there to hold his hand. His heart condition he’s had since birth caused him to slow down this past month. Even though we believed for a creative miracle, God wanted His son to come to him now. We trust God in this. We are so grateful for almost 17 years with Gabe, he shouldn’t have made it this far, yet he was a walking talking miracle. We are taking it easy today, I’ll take DMs if you want to talk with us deeper. We love everyone’s love and words of encouragement.