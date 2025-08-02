Campaign Image

Support Delnaria's Family

 USD $7,500

 USD $500

Campaign created by Melinda Mertens

Support Delnaria's Family

As a family we are struggling not only with loss and grief, but with financial costs as well. Our daughter, Delnaria recently died unexpectantly of leukemia. We were not prepared as she died within 36 hours of her diagnosis. Delnaria was the sweetest and most self-less person I have ever known and we are devastated by her loss. She was a joy everyday and I feel like the sun has gone out without her here with us. I never thought that I would need to ask others for help like this. Anything that you could give would help. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
41 minutes ago

