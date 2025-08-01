Campaign Image

Help support my senior class mission trip to Kenya

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Jesse Desiato

Every year, the senior class of Linville Hill has the opportunity to travel to Kenya for a missions trip. They work with an orphanage called Naomi's Village, located north of Nairobi. The students get to build bunk beds, lead chapels with the Kenyan children, and learn how much of an impact God's love can make! I hope you will consider donating to this opportunity, and don't feel pressured! Just a dollar makes a huge difference, and brings us closer to Kenya. Thank you! 

          - Jesse Desiato

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
49 minutes ago

Kathleen Steere
$ 75.00 USD
1 hour ago

Good luck Jesse! 💜

Angela Rohe
$ 75.00 USD
2 hours ago

What an amazing opportunity! Praying for Jesse as he prepares to go, fundraisers, and has this chance!

