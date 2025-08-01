Help support my senior class mission trip to Kenya

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $200
Every year, the senior class of Linville Hill has the opportunity to travel to Kenya for a missions trip. They work with an orphanage called Naomi's Village, located north of Nairobi. The students get to build bunk beds, lead chapels with the Kenyan children, and learn how much of an impact God's love can make! I hope you will consider donating to this opportunity, and don't feel pressured! Just a dollar makes a huge difference, and brings us closer to Kenya. Thank you!
- Jesse Desiato
Good luck Jesse! 💜
What an amazing opportunity! Praying for Jesse as he prepares to go, fundraisers, and has this chance!
