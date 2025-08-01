Divorce Help

Raised:
USD $170
Last year I decided I could not longer take it. After years of dealing with a drug addict and alcoholic I decided that the unprovoked rage and abuse wouldn't be accepted. I tried for almost 20 years and I no longer wanted to try. I packed all of his things and he left but he won't let me go. He is fighting me on getting divorced. He has barely helped financially with the kids and I cannot get ahead. Since it is my birthday I thought I would ask for what I really want...a divorce.
I’m here for you girl! Just keep being the awesome mom you are!!
I'm so proud of you. Keep fighting and keep your head up. You're an incredible mom and all around amazing woman.
Happy Birthday Friend! Praying for the best year yet for you.
