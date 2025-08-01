Divorce Help

Campaign Image

Last year I decided I could not longer take it. After years of dealing with a drug addict and alcoholic I decided that the unprovoked rage and abuse wouldn't be accepted. I tried for almost 20 years and I no longer wanted to try.  I packed all of his things and he left but he won't let me go. He is fighting me on getting divorced. He has barely helped financially with the kids and I cannot get ahead. Since it is my birthday I thought I would ask for what I really want...a divorce. 

Recent Donations
Laura Wisniewski
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

I’m here for you girl! Just keep being the awesome mom you are!!

Heidi S
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

I'm so proud of you. Keep fighting and keep your head up. You're an incredible mom and all around amazing woman.

Kellie
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Happy Birthday Friend! Praying for the best year yet for you.

