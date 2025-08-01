The Hilton Family

Dear Loved Ones - Known and Unknown,

As many of you know, a tragedy occurred in December 2023 that changed the lives of our family and three other families forever. Since then, our son, Connor, has been on house arrest awaiting trial, which is rapidly approaching next month. This incredibly difficult journey has placed immense emotional and financial strain on our family, and we are at a critical juncture where your immediate support is crucial.





In preparing for the trial, we've incurred substantial cost expenses, including fees for expert witness testimony, trial preparation, and additional attorney and consulting fees. These expenses are vital to ensuring Connor receives a fair hearing and that the facts surrounding his mental state at the time of the incident are presented accurately.





We have exhausted all our financial resources. My wife sold her house and car and liquidated her 401(k). We maxed out our credit cards, borrowed from family, and sold anything of value we owned. I downsized my apartment to contribute more to Connor's legal defense. Despite these sacrifices, we are still falling short.





Connor is a good person who made a terrible mistake. At the time of this tragedy, he was experiencing a severe, medication-induced mental health crisis. The expert testimony we are seeking is crucial to explaining how this crisis impacted his actions and state of mind.





Connor is responsible, remorseful, and accepts the consequences of the upcoming trial. Our family seeks a just outcome where the court fully understands the context of this heartbreaking event, including the significant role his compromised mental health played. These final expenses will help ensure that justice is served to the highest extent possible.





We humbly ask for your support during this tough time. Your contribution, no matter how small, would make a tremendous difference. Please consider sharing this request with your loved ones and anyone else who might be willing to help. We are deeply grateful for any assistance you can offer. Your generosity and understanding mean the world to us and will significantly impact Connor's future. We are thankful beyond words for any help you provide.





Most sincerely,

Connor, Neal, and Johnece Hilton