Campaign Image

Supporting Joshua Owens and his Lyphedema surgery

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $320

Campaign created by Burt Owens

Supporting Joshua Owens and his Lyphedema surgery

My son Joshua has been battling Lyphedema since the age of 14. Over the many years of struggle with this disease there hasn't been many options to improve his quality of life until now. Dr Granzow  a world renowned Dr in the field of Lyphedema, has created  a surgery path that would drastically improve Josh's life and future. We are asking for help to cover the out of pocket cost to secure surgery, pay for garments, and all treatment involved with this much needed surgery. God bless all that make the decision to help Josh and this family on the journey. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Beth Collins
$ 100.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Prayers!

John Fagala
$ 100.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Mark Isley
$ 100.00 USD
31 minutes ago

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Markeith Brock
$ 20.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Praying for you 🙏

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo