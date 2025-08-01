Supporting Joshua Owens and his Lyphedema surgery

My son Joshua has been battling Lyphedema since the age of 14. Over the many years of struggle with this disease there hasn't been many options to improve his quality of life until now. Dr Granzow a world renowned Dr in the field of Lyphedema, has created a surgery path that would drastically improve Josh's life and future. We are asking for help to cover the out of pocket cost to secure surgery, pay for garments, and all treatment involved with this much needed surgery. God bless all that make the decision to help Josh and this family on the journey.