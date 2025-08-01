Help Rebecca fight stage 3 breast cancer

When my sister, Rebecca Sherman, first noticed changes in her breast tissue earlier this year, she didn’t wait. As a registered nurse and devoted mother of eight, she knew how critical early answers could be. She followed all the right steps—made the appointments, got the imaging, and trusted the results when she was told it was just “dense tissue.”





We were relieved. We thanked God. But her symptoms didn’t go away. They worsened. Rebecca trusted her gut and sought care at a hospital more than an hour away. New scans confirmed what she had feared: Stage 3 Invasive Lobular Carcinoma. The cancer had been visible on her original scans—missed and misdiagnosed.





Now she’s walking a path no mother wants to face. She’s pouring her energy into a healing plan that includes both traditional oncology and holistic care, trying to preserve her health, her strength, and her time with her children.





But here’s the reality:

Most of the treatments that offer her the best chance of healing aren’t covered by insurance. Travel costs, supplements, integrative therapies, consultations—all out of pocket. They’ve already spent hundreds.





This is where we humbly ask for help.





Rebecca has given so much to her family and community. It’s our turn to show up for her—to lift the financial weight so she can focus on healing instead of hospital bills.





Please donate if you can, pray if you’re willing, and share this with others who believe in the power of community and God’s grace.





With heartfelt thanks,

Bernadette Dubé





From Rebecca:

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever walked through, but I’m trusting that God is in every step. Thank you for standing with us. We are deeply grateful.