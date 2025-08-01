Need a little extra for my move

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by John Chambers
I'm moving to my new apartment today, which is normally great news. Unfortunately I made the classic blunder of forgetting basic household supplies, such as toilet paper, laundry detergent, cooking supplies, and a small bit of groceries, I'm also confident I'm forgetting other stuff too.
Understand
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.