Dolly Radiation Treatment Fund

Hello friends,





Thank you for stopping by and considering to donate to Dolly, my 14 year old kitty cat. She’s an old lady, but still kicking and loving a happy cat life to the fullest. After a routine tooth extraction surgery, the X-ray noticed a mass in her jaw. It came back as being an oral squamous cell carcinoma aka a very common but fast acting oral cancerous tumor. Thankfully we caught it early, but due to it being cancerous, dolly will be needed 3 totally rounds of radiation 2 days of radiation treatment on (8/7 and 8/8) and then another a month later to ensure that it’s not spreading. Unfortunately it’s quite a lot of money to support her treatments, but Dolly is my first fur baby that I ever picked out myself and bought. She precious to me and I don’t want to think of losing her because she’s family, and I want to extend her life to the fullest. Anything helps and please spread the word if you can’t donate. Your donation would mean the world to me. Let’s save Dolly’s life together. Thank you and God bless!