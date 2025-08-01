Masons Dental Work at Holistic Smiles

I never thought I’d be here or able to swallow my pride to do this, but my life has really spiraled recently. About a year ago, after 20 years, I finally got the courage to file for divorce from my abusive husband. The divorce process was extremely ugly, with stalking, harassment and threats to my life happening as soon as I filed. Then he was doing everything he could to hide and dissipate all our money and assets, he emptied our joint bank account and was on a mission to leave me and our 2 sons with nothing. I was a stay at home mom from the time our first of two sons was born and he was the sole income earner and business owner. After he moved out, he was sending me the bare minimum for food and necessities. I then filed a motion with my lawyer for support and to get my car back that he stole from me and hid at his business in PA. The day before my motion was to be heard, he was found unresponsive at his shop. He had a catastrophic stroke and was placed in the ICU on a ventilator for 3 weeks, until the neurologist said there was nothing else they could do, he had too much brain damage and would likely never wake up, his family then decided to have him transferred to a hospice care facility.

This is a tremendous burden to our family and my two sons now have to watch their father slowly pass away.💔 It also puts me in an extremely difficult financial situation because now I don’t have the small amount of income he was sending me and no access to anything until his sister is granted guardianship and we can start accessing bank accounts and assets. I started doing Instacart and DoorDash to have some income for food and utilities but yesterday I had to cancel my younger son (12) Mason’s upcoming dentist appointments. He was in the process of having several cavities filled at Dr. Tortora’s office, the next one to get done was aesthetically important as it was in his front tooth but then he also had several molars to get done at separate visits. Mason was a bit premature and his teeth have always been a problem since the very first baby tooth came in, his adult teeth haven’t been much better.😕

In the past we would go for his visits and they would call my soon to be ex husband and he would reluctantly give them his credit card, but they never got a hold of him for the last visit which was about a week before he had the stroke, so I was already left with a balance. I could potentially get Medicaid but Dr Tortora’s doesn’t accept it and we’ve been going there since Mason was 2 and we are comfortable there as they don’t push yearly x rays or fluoride which are things I’ve tried to refuse at other practices only to get kicked out.

With everything going on in our lives right now, I don’t want to put this important dental work off, and I don’t know when I’ll be able to afford it at this point. If anyone would like to help, I would be forever grateful, it would take a small amount of stress off me and not make me feel like I’m failing my kids.😔 I have posted the bills with the balance and the estimate due for the additional work to be done. And I will also update the fundraiser with receipts as the work gets completed for further transparency. Thank you so much to the crunchy community and all my friends on Facebook and in real life for any and every dollar you can spare.

Lauren Meyer 💕







