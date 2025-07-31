Enter The Throne Room Movement

WELCOME TO THE THRONE ROOM

We believe there is a place where healing meets truth, where chains break and voices rise, where real stories meet the presence of God- and that place is The Throne Room.

We're two women of faith, cousins, and survivors- stepping out in obedience to launch a bold, Spirit-led podcast that creates space for transparency, testimony, healing, and worship. Through raw conversations, Holy Spirit-led discussions, & powerful stories, The Throne Room Podcast will be a space where both women & men come to encounter truth, grace, & transformation. This is more than a podcast, it's a movement- and we need your help to build it.

Our Mission- We are creating the Throne Room Podcast as a sacred space where:

Recovery & Faith walk hand in hand

Testimonies are shared, not silenced

Truth is spoken in love, not watered down

Trauma is healed by the blood of Jesus

Women rise up into their Kingdom identity

Revival begins in real conversations

Whether you're recovering from addiction, trauma, heartbreak, or spiritual disconnection - or you're standing in the gap for someone who is- this podcast is for you.

But that's not all...

We're also called to be at the hands and feet of Jesus- so a portion of every donation will go toward random acts of kindness & community blessings.

That means surprising moms with groceries. Paying for someones meal. Blessing people at recovery meetings, shelters, schools, and parks. While bringing our viewers along for every Spirit-led moment through video and social media.

This podcast wont just speak about love- it will show it.

Why We're Crowdfunding

We're launching this podcast from scratch- with no production team, no media backing, & no investors- just a word from the Lord and a deep fire to see people healed, restored, & set free.

We've already started planning episodes, designing the brand, & praying over every detail- but to bring this vision fully to life, we need $10,000 in funding.

This Campaign Will Cover:

Community Blessings & Outreach

GiveSendGo Donation

Podcast Equipment

Editing/Production

Branding & Visuals

Set Design/Studio Setup

Website/Hosting Fees

Marketing/Promotion

Crowdfund Rewards/Merch Samples

What The Podcast Will Feature

Testimonies of deliverance & redemption from real people

Faith-based conversations on recovery, soul ties, trauma, spiritual warfare, motherhood, purpose & more

Worship segments, prayer moments & declarations

Kingdom-minded guests from faith & recovery spaces

Behind the scenes community outreach & suprise blessings

Tools, truth & encouragement for your walk with God

We're here to tear down shame, rebuild identity, & remind people that your story doesn't disqualify you- it's your weapon.

Giving Tiers & Rewards

We want to sow back into YOU. Every gift, big or small, brings the vision to life- and we've ceated these beautiful reward tiers to say thank you:

Seed Sower $10 - Thank you shoutout & Digital Prayer

Faith Fueler $25 Early Access to our first episode & digital declarations

Podcast Patron $50 All Above & Personalized Thank You Video

Kingdom Builder $100 All Above & Throne Room Devotional (PDF)

Altar Partner $250 All Above + Prayer Journal

Upper Room Circle $500 All Above + Private Zoom Prayer Night + Name/Brand Posted on Our IG Story

Founding Sponsor $1,000 All above + name/brand featured on podcast Intro & Website

Stretch Goals

If God exceeds our $10k goal through your generosity:

$12k - Video Podcast Episodes + Bonus Blessings (Larger scale/More Frequent)

$15K - First Round of Throne Room Merch + Bonus Blessings

$20K - First LIVE podcast recording + Worship Night (Long Island, NY)

Why This Matters Now

The world doesn't need more filtered content. It needs faith-filled voices that aren't afraid to go deep, talk real, and point back to Jesus.

We're launching this in a season of surrender, bold faith, and full dependence on God. We've both overcome deep pain, trauma, and battles we never thought we'd survive. But we did- and we're here to remind you that you can too.

This podcast is our offering. It's our "yes" to the call. And it's going to reach the women in the dark, the moms hiding in shame, the men in recover, the leaders who are breaking behind the scenes. It's going to reach YOU.

And when you support us, you're not just helping us speak- you're helping us bless, give, serve, and show love in action just as Jesus did.

How You Can Help

1. Sow a Seed- Every gift matters. Whether it's $10 or $1,000 you're helping birth a movement.

2. Share the Campaign - Send it to 3-5 friends who believe in Kingdom work.

3. Pray Over This Vision - Cover us in prayer. We can't do this without the Holy Spirit.

Scriptures We're Standing On

1. Esther 4:14 "And who knows but that you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?" We are all positioned with purpose. Called to the King.

2.Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Final Words From Us

We're honored that you even took the time to read this. This vision is raw, real, and it's God-breathed. Your support- spiritual, financial, emotional, is part of what makes The Throne Room possible.

From the bottom of our hearts- thank you for believing in us, believing in this vision, and helping us bring the Throne Room to the world.

We can't wait to welcome you into the room. And we can't wait to go into the streets- together- and be a blessing.

With love & faith,

Julia and Fallon

Co-Hosts of The Throne Room Podcast