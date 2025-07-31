Supporting my Son's Christian Education

Hi, my name is Alyssa Sherman, and I’m a single mom raising three wonderful children. Today, I’m reaching out to ask for your support for my son Tristan, who has found hope, strength, and success at Bethany Christian School.





Before attending Bethany, Tristan was struggling in the public school system—both academically and emotionally. Despite my efforts, he was falling behind and becoming increasingly discouraged. As a mother, it broke my heart to see his confidence fade.





But everything changed when Tristan began attending Bethany Christian. In this faith-based, nurturing environment, he has flourished—excelling in math and science, and rising to the top 10% of his peers in performance. More importantly, he is surrounded by educators and mentors who uplift him in Christ’s love every single day.





Bethany has not only rekindled his love for learning but is also building the spiritual foundation he needs to become a strong, compassionate, and faithful young man. I do not believe in the direction of the public school system, and I want all my children to grow up rooted in truth, equipped with the armor of God as they navigate the world.





As a single mother who is also an educator, I work three jobs just to keep myself out of the red, provide for my family, and maintain my ability to support their Christian education. I’m doing everything I can, but the tuition costs are becoming more than I can carry on my own. Keeping Tristan (and my other children) at Bethany is not only a spiritual commitment—it's essential for their growth and well-being.





How You Can Help:





Your donation—no matter the amount—goes directly toward Tristan’s tuition and educational needs at Bethany Christian School. Every dollar is a step toward keeping him in a place where he is seen, loved, challenged, and strengthened in both mind and spirit.





If you cannot donate, please pray for Tristan and share this campaign with others. Your prayers and support mean the world to us.





With all my heart, thank you. 💙

— Alyssa Sherman

“Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” — Proverbs 22:6