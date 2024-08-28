LET US FINISH THIS SCHOOL TOGETHER

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by Asare Kyei-Baffour
Ewando is a faming animist (worshipers of animals) community in Northern Ghana. It is one of the most deprived communities in Ghana. There is one basic school with with about 400 pupils. The pupils study under a shed constructed by themselves and there are only three teachers for the entire school.
Students go to school barefooted. No proper uniforms and the school lacks everything that makes a school. We have in times past supplied the school with school uniforms and text books and are making this appeal to build a nine-unit classroom block for them.
We are at the completion stage of the construction and need help from all believers to help us complete the school.
Now we need shoes, clothes, books and desks!
May the Lord bless your ministry as you share the gospel and shine HIs Light!
Praying for the kids of Ewando
Ohhh how my heart is happy seeing the children in desks!! Grateful to our Heavenly Father for providing a way for these precious ones ! Grateful to Samuel for his work there and to my brother Asare for his diligence in seeing after the school !! Much love sent to each of you ! You are so loved by this teacher of 36 years !!
Praying you make your call. God bless you for this undertaking.
We pray for you and your ministry that the Lord would open many doors for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to go forth and His Light to shine boldly!
"Carey and Lisa, thank for for being such a strong support to Doreen and I. May God continue to bless you for your hearts. Remain blessed." By Asare Kyei-Baffour
August 31st, 2024
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.