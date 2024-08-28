LET US FINISH THIS SCHOOL TOGETHER

Ewando is a faming animist (worshipers of animals) community in Northern Ghana. It is one of the most deprived communities in Ghana. There is one basic school with with about 400 pupils. The pupils study under a shed constructed by themselves and there are only three teachers for the entire school.

Students go to school barefooted. No proper uniforms and the school lacks everything that makes a school. We have in times past supplied the school with school uniforms and text books and are making this appeal to build a nine-unit classroom block for them.

We are at the completion stage of the construction and need help from all believers to help us complete the school.

Now we need shoes, clothes, books and desks!