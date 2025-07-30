Supporting the Clark Family





The Clark Family

On July 23, 2025 my family suffered the loss of my brother Robert to a massive stroke. He was 49 years old. This was a sudden and unexpected loss to myself and more importantly my brothers four children. I am reaching out to ask for help with burial expenses and to help his four young children. Unfortunately my brother did not have any sort of life insurance or savings as he had already been recovering from a previous stroke. I would like to try and help take away the expenses of a burial as well as help his children with things as they grow up that I know my brother would have wanted to do himself. Even if you cannot donate, please keep my family and especially his children in your prayers. This has been a devastating loss for everyone that knew him and he was the kind of man who would always try and help others in need. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for any donation.