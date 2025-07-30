Help Jason Save His Home After Medical Crisis

Hi, my name is Rocio Lucey, and I’m starting this campaign on behalf of my dear friend, Jason Green.

Jason is a husband, a father, a hard worker, and a dedicated member of his community. But right now, he’s fighting for more than just his health — he’s fighting to keep his home.

After suffering a major stroke, Jason has been diagnosed with respiratory failure, acquired central hypoventilation syndrome, and progressive neurological complications. These conditions now require him to use a ventilator during rest, 24/7 oxygen monitoring, and a walker due to frequent falls. He experiences severe pain, muscle cramping, and dangerously high blood pressure even from simple tasks. On top of this, he’s managing a genetic heart condition that already required a quintuple bypass.

Despite these serious conditions, Jason is still waiting on a final decision from Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). In the meantime, medical costs, utility bills, and loss of income have pushed his home into foreclosure proceedings.

This is where we can step in.

Jason has always been the kind of person who shows up when others need help — even when he’s struggling himself. Now, we have the chance to give back. Every donation goes toward helping keep his home, covering medical necessities, and allowing him to stay safely housed while he waits for SSDI to come through.

How You Can Help:

All donations, no matter the size, directly helps stop foreclosure and cover legal or mortgage fees.

If you can’t donate, please share this campaign and keep Jason and his family in your prayers.





Every bit of support — financial, emotional, and spiritual — makes a real difference.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.