Supporting our new HOME

In 2020... We lost everything. Our only daughter took her own life on her 15th birthday in our home. That lead to a series of catastrophic events for our family. My husband had emergency gallbladder surgery, he suffered from a heat stroke while working in the oilfield industry, he lost his job, we fled our home, we lost our vehicles, and had to move from Texas to Washington State just to find work. It's been five years and we're still not quite on our feet. We're now back home and are trying to start a life that has some semblance of normalcy. We're able to afford a small, unfinished shed to hopefully make into a tiny home one day. My husband now has a job that pays the bills but doesn't leave room for much else. We can afford a little sheetrock and wiring here and there but we're in desperate need of a mini-split system to cool/heat our new home. Our goal is $4,500 to insure the proper size is purchased and properly installed by a professional. It'll purchase a system big enough for the main area to be properly cooled in 100+ degree weather and to add more units when we build the two additional rooms for our room and our children's room. Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and please share if you can. 💚