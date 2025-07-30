Campaign Image

Supporting Richard Gathercole and family

Raised:

 GBP £220

Campaign created by Phoebe Wilson

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Gathercole

Supporting Richard Gathercole and family

Richard Gathercole, a devoted father to three daughters, didn't stand by and watch as something terrible happened, he stood up and took action, against a man who was exposing himself in the street in front of women and children. 

Richard has since been convicted of assault and sentenced to 18-months in prison, suspended for 2 years and ordered to attend 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days. 

In a world where doing the right thing isn't always rewarded and good deeds are not always given the acknowledgement they deserve, we think it is important to pay it forward and appreciate people who put themselves in the line of fire to do the right thing.

We have set up this fundraiser to buy the man a few well deserved pints or even just to say thank you for standing up for women and children.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
1 minute ago

Marty Morosely
£ 15.00 GBP
4 minutes ago

This man did the right thing and should not be punished. Laura Towler sent me.

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
5 minutes ago

Mike
£ 20.00 GBP
9 minutes ago

If those able took action instead of accepting things and leaving it to others, BRITAIN wouldn't be in the mess it is! Well done!👍

Anonymous Giver
£ 100.00 GBP
16 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
29 minutes ago

Robert Edwards
£ 10.00 GBP
57 minutes ago

It's ridiculous you got sentenced for doing that! You did the right thing regardless of what anyone else says, have a beer on me mate.

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Tom W
£ 20.00 GBP
1 hour ago

If every man did this, the world would be a better place. Well done that man.

NicNac
£ 10.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Thank you for standing up and protecting us, when the people who are paid to won't Have a drink on me xx

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
1 hour ago

We support you!

Phoebe
£ 15.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Thank you for protecting our women and children, you are very brave and deserve a medal not a prison sentence.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo