Supporting Richard Gathercole and family

Raised:
GBP £220
Campaign funds will be received by Richard Gathercole
Richard Gathercole, a devoted father to three daughters, didn't stand by and watch as something terrible happened, he stood up and took action, against a man who was exposing himself in the street in front of women and children.
Richard has since been convicted of assault and sentenced to 18-months in prison, suspended for 2 years and ordered to attend 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.
In a world where doing the right thing isn't always rewarded and good deeds are not always given the acknowledgement they deserve, we think it is important to pay it forward and appreciate people who put themselves in the line of fire to do the right thing.
We have set up this fundraiser to buy the man a few well deserved pints or even just to say thank you for standing up for women and children.
This man did the right thing and should not be punished. Laura Towler sent me.
If those able took action instead of accepting things and leaving it to others, BRITAIN wouldn't be in the mess it is! Well done!👍
It's ridiculous you got sentenced for doing that! You did the right thing regardless of what anyone else says, have a beer on me mate.
If every man did this, the world would be a better place. Well done that man.
Thank you for standing up and protecting us, when the people who are paid to won't Have a drink on me xx
We support you!
Thank you for protecting our women and children, you are very brave and deserve a medal not a prison sentence.
