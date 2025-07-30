Supporting Richard Gathercole and family

Richard Gathercole, a devoted father to three daughters, didn't stand by and watch as something terrible happened, he stood up and took action, against a man who was exposing himself in the street in front of women and children.

Richard has since been convicted of assault and sentenced to 18-months in prison, suspended for 2 years and ordered to attend 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.



In a world where doing the right thing isn't always rewarded and good deeds are not always given the acknowledgement they deserve, we think it is important to pay it forward and appreciate people who put themselves in the line of fire to do the right thing.



We have set up this fundraiser to buy the man a few well deserved pints or even just to say thank you for standing up for women and children.

