The major issue of today is an environmental friendliness. Since I strongly share this point of view, my dream car will produce no carbon emissions. Cars, produced by Tesla Company seem to be exactly what I want. My dream car should be fast and silent, like a flash of light, running along the empty highway. Only the quiet whine of an engine and the sound of tires rolling the pavement. The air is getting denser, and the wind wraps my car, humming, as I press an accelerator. There is a lot of light in it: a big front window and a window in the roof, maybe two windows as a part of a hatch sliding door. The soft light fills every corner and reflects from the polished surfaces of the interior. The scent of the fine leather mixes with the scent of redwood and a note of a sea breathe. The air conditioning is perfect. A deep sound of music surrounds me as I turn on the audio system.