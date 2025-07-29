Medical & car needs

Hello everyone my name is Jackie.. A little bit about me.. I am a quadriplegic, I broke my neck in 2006 in a car accident. I am a wife and mother of 2 kids.. In that last few years I had been suffering from gallbladder problems. We tried everything to help and Dr's were not helping at all. Until these last 2 months when I ended up in the hospital because of pain and being unable to eat anything. I finally found a Dr. who cared. She ran some test and agreed my gallbladder needed to come out.. We were finally able to get it removed last week. I have lost so much weight and am down to less than 100lbs. I'm 5'5 so I'm very under weight. But here's where we need your help. The medical bills for these trips to the hospital and test I had done are not completely covered by my insurance.. Now because it to 2 stays in the hospital and different test to get the Dr to remove my gallbladder. We are now getting hit with close to $10,000 in medical bills that we can't pay. We have completely drained our savings trying to get me help and in our state they don't have Medicaid for people like me. They will only cover my monthly Medicare premium. I've been around the block and have tried different options to try to cover these bills. On top of all this our only vehicle needs major work and we can't afford to fix the issue and even if we could the repairs cost more than our van is worth. We need a different vehicle and we aren't looking for fancy or new simply something reliable that we can get my wheelchair in and that i can get in without much trouble. Currently we can't even afford to get my cathing tubes because insurance only covers 80% and I already owe the company $500 an they won't fill anymore orders until we pay off the balance. I hate asking for help and my husband is doing everything he can to take care of me. He has horrible back problems which the Dr's won't even touch because it would be dangerous and they said it could very likely leave him paralyzed. So despite his suffering he keeps pushing to do everything he can to care for me. So we would be beyond greatful for any help... We live on $1200 a month and that bearly covers our rent and utilities and food. I don't know what else to say but we need help and if anyone can help us we would greatly appreciate it. God bless you and thank you for reading.