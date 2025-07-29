Supporting Pattie with medical expenses

Pattie Wrenn Foster had out patient surgery on 7-14-11 to remove a cancerous tumor from her kidney. There were complications requiring a second, more serious surgery the next day. This resulted in her being placed on a ventilator and in ICU for a week. She was then transferred to a regular room for a week and has now been transferred to a rehab facility to help her regain mobility and strength. This unexpected turn in events has resulted in more medical bills and loss of income than she and her husband Allen were prepared for.

If you know Pattie, you know that she is a compassionate, caring person, always ready to lend a helping hand. If you have the means and desire to help her with these expenses, we ask that you do so. If you are not financially able to help, your prayers are just as important.. Prayer is what has gotten her this far in her recovery.