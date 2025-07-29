Her Strength His fight

Being a caregiver isn’t just hard — it’s life-altering.”

Since Greg got sick, I’ve been doing everything I can to take care of him — cooking, helping him move, managing his meds, keeping him clean and comfortable. I do it all out of love, but the truth is… it’s draining me.





I’m still working. I’m still paying all the bills, including our rent. And on top of that, I’m constantly worrying about what’s happening at home when I’m not there.





There’s a GoFundMe set up for Greg’s needs, and I’m grateful he has support — but I don’t have access to that money. So I created this fundraiser to help me stay afloat during this time.





This isn’t easy to ask, but I need help with the basics: rent, groceries, transportation, and just peace of mind. Anything helps. A share. A donation. A prayer. Thank you for seeing me.





💚 Mya



