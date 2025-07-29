Goal:
GBP £4,000
Raised:
GBP £150
Campaign funds will be received by Nottingham Outreach Team
The Jesus Wins! Summer Campaign is a city-wide evangelistic event where believers from different churches unite to publicly worship Jesus, proclaim the Gospel, and intercede for Nottingham. This campaign is a move of unity and revival not run by one church, but the Body of Christ in Nottingham coming together!
This is an open-air worship and outreach gathering held right in the heart of the city, where we will:
Inspired by Psalm 96:3 Declare His glory among the nations, His marvelous works among all the peoples!
We believe this is a divine opportunity to let creation and the city cry out together, as in Psalm 148:13 "Let them praise the name of the Lord, for His name alone is exalted; His glory is above earth and heaven.”
Want to Give by Bank Transfer?
If you'd like to give directly via bank transfer, here are the details:
- Account Name: Nottingham Outreach Team
- Sort Code: 30-90-09
- Account Number: 58925968
- Please use "Jesus wins" as the reference
Why We Need Your Help?
To make this event possible, we are raising £4000 to cover the following essentials:
|Evangelism materials (tracts, banners, Bibles, flags, uniforms)
|£1000
|Stage setup (platform, instruments)
|£1600
|City permit , Insurance and Logistics
|£800
|Campaign personnel (security stewards, sound engineering)
|£600
Total £4000
Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards hosting this city-impacting day of worship and outreach.
Partner With Us
This campaign is a move of unity and revival not run by one church, but the Body of Christ in Nottingham coming together. Whether you can give £10 or £100, you’re sowing into something eternal.
And if you can’t give financially, you can still:
Let’s fill the city center with worship, truth, and God’s presence!
Need More Info or Want to Help?
Call or WhatsApp:
07597018599
07718629873
07506626499
07786401872
Email: nottinghamoutrechteam@gmail.com
Stay Connected
Follow us on Facebook for updates and testimonies: https://www.facebook.com/Nottinghamoutreachteam
“At the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow.”
Thank you for partnering with us to make Jesus known in the heart of Nottingham!
Jesus wins!
To God be the glory !
