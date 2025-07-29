Jesus Wins! Summer Campaign

 🗓️ Saturday, 30th August 2025 | 🕛 12 noon – 4 pm

📍St. Peter’s Square, Nottingham, NG1 2NW


The Jesus Wins! Summer Campaign is a city-wide evangelistic event where believers from different churches unite to publicly worship Jesus, proclaim the Gospel, and intercede for Nottingham. This campaign is a move of unity and revival not run by one church, but the Body of Christ in Nottingham coming together!

This is an open-air worship and outreach gathering held right in the heart of the city, where we will:

  • Lift up the name of Jesus through powerful worship
  • Spread the Gospel of salvation with tracts and testimonies
  • Offer prayer stations for healing, deliverance, and encouragement
  • Invite the public to encounter the love and power of God

Inspired by Psalm 96:3 Declare His glory among the nations, His marvelous works among all the peoples!

We believe this is a divine opportunity to let creation and the city cry out together, as in Psalm 148:13 "Let them praise the name of the Lord, for His name alone is exalted; His glory is above earth and heaven.”



Want to Give by Bank Transfer?

If you'd like to give directly via bank transfer, here are the details:

  • Account Name: Nottingham Outreach Team
  • Sort Code: 30-90-09
  • Account Number: 58925968
  • Please use "Jesus wins" as the reference



Why We Need Your Help?

To make this event possible, we are raising £4000 to cover the following essentials:

Evangelism materials (tracts, banners, Bibles, flags, uniforms)£1000
Stage setup (platform, instruments)£1600
City permit , Insurance and Logistics£800
Campaign personnel (security stewards, sound engineering)£600

Total £4000

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards hosting this city-impacting day of worship and outreach.



Partner With Us

This campaign is a move of unity and revival not run by one church, but the Body of Christ in Nottingham coming together. Whether you can give £10 or £100, you’re sowing into something eternal.

And if you can’t give financially, you can still:

  • Pray for the event
  • Volunteer on the day
  • Share this fundraiser

Let’s fill the city center with worship, truth, and God’s presence!



Need More Info or Want to Help?

Call or WhatsApp:

07597018599

07718629873

07506626499

07786401872

Email: nottinghamoutrechteam@gmail.com



Stay Connected

Follow us on Facebook for updates and testimonies: https://www.facebook.com/Nottinghamoutreachteam


“At the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow.”

Thank you for partnering with us to make Jesus known in the heart of Nottingham!

