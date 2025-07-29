🗓️ Saturday, 30th August 2025 | 🕛 12 noon – 4 pm

📍 St. Peter’s Square, Nottingham, NG1 2NW





The Jesus Wins! Summer Campaign is a city-wide evangelistic event where believers from different churches unite to publicly worship Jesus, proclaim the Gospel, and intercede for Nottingham. This campaign is a move of unity and revival not run by one church, but the Body of Christ in Nottingham coming together!

This is an open-air worship and outreach gathering held right in the heart of the city, where we will:

Lift up the name of Jesus through powerful worship

Spread the Gospel of salvation with tracts and testimonies

Offer prayer stations for healing, deliverance, and encouragement

Invite the public to encounter the love and power of God

Inspired by Psalm 96:3 Declare His glory among the nations, His marvelous works among all the peoples!

We believe this is a divine opportunity to let creation and the city cry out together, as in Psalm 148:13 "Let them praise the name of the Lord, for His name alone is exalted; His glory is above earth and heaven.”









Want to Give by Bank Transfer?

If you'd like to give directly via bank transfer, here are the details:

Account Name: Nottingham Outreach Team

Sort Code: 30-90-09

Account Number: 58925968

Please use "Jesus wins" as the reference









Why We Need Your Help?

To make this event possible, we are raising £4000 to cover the following essentials:

Evangelism materials (tracts, banners, Bibles, flags, uniforms) £1000 Stage setup (platform, instruments) £1600 City permit , Insurance and Logistics £800 Campaign personnel (security stewards, sound engineering) £600

Total £4000

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards hosting this city-impacting day of worship and outreach.









Partner With Us

This campaign is a move of unity and revival not run by one church, but the Body of Christ in Nottingham coming together. Whether you can give £10 or £100, you’re sowing into something eternal.

And if you can’t give financially, you can still:

Pray for the event

Volunteer on the day

Share this fundraiser

Let’s fill the city center with worship, truth, and God’s presence!









Need More Info or Want to Help?

Call or WhatsApp:

07597018599

07718629873

07506626499

07786401872

Email: nottinghamoutrechteam@gmail.com









Stay Connected

Follow us on Facebook for updates and testimonies: https://www.facebook.com/Nottinghamoutreachteam





“At the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow.”

Thank you for partnering with us to make Jesus known in the heart of Nottingham!