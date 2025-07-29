My Son Needs An Insulin Pump Not Covered here

Goal:
CAD $8,000
Raised:
CAD $120
Its Crazy here in Canada we are not covered here in Canada for these things, its like 5000 or 6000 grand for this, plus other things, for an insulin pump for type 1 diabetes but crazy days i need to help my kid i do not have enough to pay for that as well he was trying to help me and my car remember Ozzy Tomorrow never comes well i love my kid thats all im gonna say thanks ....
You’ll get there Glenn. Sending my best wishes to you and your family. Jill
