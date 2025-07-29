Campaign Image

My Son Needs An Insulin Pump Not Covered here

Goal:

 CAD $8,000

Raised:

 CAD $120

Campaign created by Glenn Meredith

My Son Needs An Insulin Pump Not Covered here

Its Crazy here in Canada we are not covered here in Canada for these things, its like 5000 or 6000 grand for this, plus other things, for an insulin pump for type 1 diabetes but crazy days i need to help my kid i do not have enough to pay for that as well he was trying to help me and my car remember Ozzy Tomorrow never comes well i love my kid thats all im gonna say thanks ....

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 hours ago

You’ll get there Glenn. Sending my best wishes to you and your family. Jill

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo