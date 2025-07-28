Ongele Van

Mr. Ongele is a subsistence farmer in the South West sector of Kenya. He is the father of three children. The area they live in is often subject to draught and pestilence which often negatively affects crop yields. Their area has been in the news a number of times lately with reports of malnutrition and starvation..

Mr. Ongele is very active in his church and community. He has often transported people 20 miles or so on his moped to the nearest hospital for treatment. He also picks up many people for church on Sundays when he has been able to do so. He had an old van which they have been nursing along for a number of years but unfortunately it has reached a state of disrepair.

The purpose of this campaign is to raise funds to enable them to purchase a new van. This not only greatly enhances his personal ministry but is a real blessing to others in the community as well.