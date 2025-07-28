Memorial headstone for Herbert Burton

This page was designed to reach out to family only to help us come together as dad would want us to. So we can afford Dad‘s memorial headstone and the cost is not left on just a few of us. Every little bit helps there is no amount too small or shameful but if anyone would like to donate anonymously, you can do that as well, we appreciate whatever you can give. I know many of you would like to contribute to show your love and respect by donating to honor his long life of love and commitment to his family ❤️