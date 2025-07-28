support me to go UCI world championships Australia

I am a Venzuelan amateur cyclist living in italy. I am determinated and passioned. I race to win. In italy I became also a esthetician so I work as a beauty therapist in spas and I manage to train at least 20 hours a week as racing needs me to be prepared. I won a place in a UCI race in villars sur ollon in switzerland and I would love to race the worldchampionships in AUSTRALIA. I however, do not have the financial resources to afford this so I am looking for sponsors to help me to achieve this dream and help me to win it.

Those of you who are cyclist know how sacrificing and dedicating is the sport, and what it requires to do it well.

Those of you who do not know about cycling I can tell you is a sport that teach you dedication, meaning, mental strenght and lot of sacrifice, and give you lot of rewards...

To do it in an agonistic level as I do , it is a job too ...not paid but time and effort put are the same.

I came into cycling in a late stage of my life where life was a difficult spot, and I discover a talent and nourish it so I kindly appreciate any of you who geniuly believe in this , and I guarantee you I will do my best to do a amazing race and hopefully win or be one of the winners!