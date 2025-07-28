Rickey Locke Funeral Fund

We are heartbroken to share the untimely passing of Rickey Locke, 67, a beloved husband, father and brother. Rickey fought a courageous battle against prostate cancer eight years ago and won. Sadly though, the cancer returned and spread quickly. Despite the challenges, Rickey remained a strong-willed, courageous, outgoing, and kindhearted man who loved tinkering with computers, building models, and spending time outdoors. After the passing of his beloved wife, Brenda, in December of 2023, Rickey found joy in spending time with his daughter (Britteny Farnsworth), granddaughter (Rachel Farnsworth), and friends.





Rickey’s sudden passing has left us unprepared for the costs of his cremation. We are humbly asking for support to help us bring him home. The total cost for his cremation is $3,967.72, and any contribution will help us honor his memory.





Feel free to also donate directly to Steed-Todd Funeral Home by calling at (575) 763-5541 and making a donation to Rickey Locke.

Thank you for helping us keep his memory alive. ❤️