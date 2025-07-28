Help Rebecca with stroke recovery and finances

My name is Michael Gross, the picture is of my wife of 35 years, Rebecca. My wife suffered a horribly debilitating stroke centered in parts of her brainstem, and this picture was taken shortly thereafter.

As if this terrible emotional and physical burden were not enough, my wife suffered neglect and emotional/mental abuse while in the care of a large area hospital which culminated in an event where my wife thought she was going to die. We attempted to secure legal representation only to seemingly find an endless stream of firms that did not see a massive financial windfall for themselves - apparently my wife had not suffered nearly enough. Our stress load these past months has been nearly unbearable.

While her "recovery" has allowed for very small gains, the stroke has left her unable to walk, unable to clearly speak, with her only being able to move her left (non-dominant) arm. She is totally dependent on 24/7 care which I now provide.

We have battled for months with heartless and callous insurance, and were just getting by - but that has now changed. Our recent receipt of Social Security Disability is in the form of a benefit that is less than half of her salary prior to her stroke. We can't pay our medical bills, can't afford to pay for physical therapy, and still haven't made one modification to our house for my wife due to not being able to afford to do so. And now, with this Social Security Disability determination are looking at the possibility of losing our home.

I do not think I am able to convey the toll this stroke has had - it has devastated our household. Anyone who knows/knew my wife remembers her to be a beautiful, loving person, always putting others first. The daily toll on us, as a family, for me as a husband, and for my wife as a mother is unknowable unless you have personally endured it yourself. To watch her struggle daily with the loss of who she was, and the things that she loved to do, is heartbreaking.

I know that there is much need, everywhere you look there is an individual or family facing harship of one form or another, and I imagine it is hard to read this and not label it as just another sob story. Believe me, six months ago I would have never considered doing something like this, but I humble myself now in the face of this dire need.

If you feel led of the LORD to help us in our hour of desperation, then God bless you. If you are unable to help, please consider sharing this page with someone you know and/or pray that God will heal my wife.