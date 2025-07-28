Funds for Justin Grantham Post surgery support

Please consider helping out an amazing Veteran and his wife as they fight they're way back from the brink of life and death. Several months ago Justin began having medical issues, despite having access to the VA he did not receive adequate care and his health continued to worsen, until the point where life saving measures were needed and in June he underwent an extensive surgery to repair the issues.

One thing no one could have foreseen though, while Justin was in surgery, his wife was fired from her job, leaving them with no income for the foreseeable future; As Justin will continue to have months of recovery ahead of him. After weeks of living with this they are asking for help, as of right now they are not receiving unemployment, Justin is still waiting on disability or VA benefits of any kind. In the meantime bills don't stop, and they are in need of any help you all are willing to give.

Please consider helping out this couple in their time of need, we appreciate your time and consideration in this matter.

Blessings,

A fellow brother in arms

Andrew Wronski