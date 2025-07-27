Let's get Dolly home

Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Cobb
Last night I found our poor Double Doodle Dolly lathergic and vomiting stool. I drove her to the animal hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. They told me she needed xrays and blood work. This morning they told me she has a complete bowel obstruction. In order to get the treatment she needed it was going to cost between $1600 and $2000 that does not cover surgery if needed. I am collecting donations to get Dolly the care she needs. I also believe in the power of prayer. So please say a prayer for her as this is going to be a long road for her. Thank you for sharing, donating and praying for Dolly.
