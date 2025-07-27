Help us Adopt a Baby

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $220
My wife and I are unable to have a child and so we would like to adopt a baby. We both work as medical technicians at an assisted living home, we are building a house with our own hands out of the timber in our land, we are churchgoing Christians, and we read the Bible together everyday. We will raise our child to be a hard working Christian.
We thank you for your donation. It means a lot to us!!
God Bless your search!
Trust🙏🏻
Europa Victoriam
Stay strong brother
