Help us Adopt a Baby

Goal:

 USD $35,000

Raised:

 USD $220

Campaign created by Bryce Horrell

My wife and I are unable to have a child and so we would like to adopt a baby. We both work as medical technicians at an assisted living home, we are building a house with our own hands out of the timber in our land, we are churchgoing Christians, and we read the Bible together everyday. We will raise our child to be a hard working Christian. 

We thank you for your donation. It means a lot to us!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

God Bless your search!

Maggie Kane and Operation
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Trust🙏🏻

Chris Kirkpatrick
$ 20.00 USD
7 hours ago

Europa Victoriam

JDelbo
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

Stay strong brother

