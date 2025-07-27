Bring Joe Lembo Home to Maine for Medical Care

Our dear friend Joe Lembo has recently been diagnosed with Glioblastoma, Stage 4 brain cancer. He is currently in a hospital in Virginia, facing a heartbreaking and difficult road ahead. Joe wishes to return to his hometown (Bangor, Maine), where he can stabilize, grow stronger, and where he will have the best fighting chance at a miraculous recovery or where he can spend his remaining time in comfort and peace, surrounded by familiar faces and the care he needs.

Joe has applied for MaineCare, but the application process takes time, and time is something we can’t afford to lose. A facility in Bangor, Maine has been identified that can provide the kind of safe and compassionate care Joe needs, and we are working as quickly as possible to make this transfer happen. Until coverage begins, the cost of Joe's care will be nearly $25,000 per month. These expenses include medical treatment, 24/7 supervision, and other critical support services. However, before Joe can be admitted, a 45-day prepayment of $22,000 is required. This upfront cost covers the essential care and services Joe will need while his MaineCare application is processed.



We are asking for your help. Every donation—no matter the size—will go directly toward Joe’s safe transfer and the medical care he needs during this deeply challenging time.



Please consider donating, sharing this campaign, and keeping Joe in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you!



