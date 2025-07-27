Help Miranda Catch Up After Medical Burnout

Hi everyone,

I’m putting this together for my dear friend Miranda, a hardworking single mom of three boys, one of whom has disabilities. She’s one of the strongest people I know, but right now, she needs a little help to stay above water.



After working in the hospital system, Miranda experienced severe medical burnout and had to step away for the sake of her health and her family. She’s spent the past few months juggling part-time jobs and side gigs just to keep things afloat, especially during the summer while managing three growing kids, including one who needs extra care and attention.



Despite her best efforts, it’s been nearly impossible to keep up with bills alone, and things have fallen behind. The good news? She just started a solid full-time job with benefits and a path forward. The tough part? She has to wait for that first paycheck, and right now she’s drowning in overdue bills and basic needs.



Miranda isn’t one to ask for help, so I’m asking on her behalf. She’s doing everything she can, and she’s so close to stability, she just needs a little support to bridge the gap.



If you’re able to donate or share, it would mean the world. Every bit helps her get back on track and give her boys the secure home they deserve.



Thank you for showing up for someone who’s always shown up for others. 💛





