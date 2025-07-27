Fighting for my father's wishes

After my father’s passing, I discovered that despite leaving everything to me in his will, a technicality could take it all away. His ex-wife — who read his will and knows what he intended — is refusing to do the right thing. I tried being cordial by speaking to her about it. I’m fighting a legal battle to honor his wishes and save the home he wanted me to have alongside the grief of losing him, I now face an overwhelming legal battle over the inheritance he meant for me.

In his will, my father left everything to me: his home, his belongings, and the financial means to preserve his memory and legacy. But because an old Payable on Death (POD) designation on one of his accounts still listed his ex-wife — someone he divorced in 1998 — she now through a technicality has a claim to his bank account, even though his last will and testament clearly states his intentions. I spoke with my father years ago after noticing her name still on the account. He told me, very clearly, that he had updated his will to leave everything to me. The relationship between my father and his ex-wife was complicated. She resented the support he gave me as a child — to the point that when she left, she demanded repayment of every dollar he had ever spent on me. My father gave her $20,000 just to end the conflict. She has seen his will. She has read his final wishes. And she is still refusing to honor them. She is choosing to take advantage of a legal loophole — knowing full well that the money was not meant for her. I had planned to use those funds to fix up my father’s home — to keep it from being lost, to protect what little I have left of him. But now, I am facing overwhelming legal fees just to fight for what should already be mine.

I never imagined I’d be here, asking for help — but I have no other choice. If you can donate, even a small amount, it will go directly toward legal costs and fighting to honor my father’s wishes. If you can’t donate, I humbly ask that you share my story.

Thank you for reading, thank you for caring, and thank you for standing with me during this incredibly difficult time.