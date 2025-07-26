Prison Chapel Worship Equipment

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $100
We are a group of volunteers and chaplains that regularly go into correctional facilities to minister to those who are incarcerated. We are raising money to provide equipment to use for praise/worship/music in these places as we continue to share the light and love of Christ among those in prison. Please consider supporting us, and pray for our inmates, staff, chaplains, and volunteers. Thank you!
John C.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.