Campaign Image

Prison Chapel Worship Equipment

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by John Cunningham

Prison Chapel Worship Equipment

We are a group of volunteers and chaplains that regularly go into correctional facilities to minister to those who are incarcerated.  We are raising money to provide equipment to use for praise/worship/music in these places as we continue to share the light and love of Christ among those in prison.  Please consider supporting us, and pray for our inmates, staff, chaplains, and volunteers.  Thank you!


John C.

Recent Donations
Show:
John Cunningham
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo