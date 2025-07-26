Campaign Image

Support for my family

Hello, Single mom of a child with OCD needing help to pay some bills. I’m raising money to help pay for my daughter’s ballet, my pet’s vet appointment, and our energy bill as well as clothing for my child. We are facing extreme financial emergency until I can get into school to build a better life. It’s difficult most days for my child to even leave the apartment due to OCD symptoms. Bills have piled up and now we’re in emergency. 

Harold Mueller
$ 50.00 CAD
8 hours ago

Stefan
$ 50.00 CAD
9 hours ago

Praying for you that things will turn around

