Support for my family

Goal:
CAD $1,500
Raised:
CAD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Holli Lawrence
Hello, Single mom of a child with OCD needing help to pay some bills. I’m raising money to help pay for my daughter’s ballet, my pet’s vet appointment, and our energy bill as well as clothing for my child. We are facing extreme financial emergency until I can get into school to build a better life. It’s difficult most days for my child to even leave the apartment due to OCD symptoms. Bills have piled up and now we’re in emergency.
Praying for you that things will turn around
