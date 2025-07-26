Supporting the Simko Family

My name is Shannon Hoagland and my best friend, Kori Simko, is walking through an unimaginable season of her life. Her husband and best friend, Shane, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 24. I have seen this community come together in ways I can only explain as a miracle and so I am asking for your help. Kori, Rylee, and Leah need our support financially right now. We need to step in and take care of this family who is brokenhearted. In Luke chapter 4 starting in verse 16, the Word tells us, Jesus went to Nazareth, where he had been brought up, and in the Sabbath day he went into the synagogue. He stood to read from the scroll of Isaiah, and this is what He read. “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” Jesus rolled up the scroll and said “ Today this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.” I am asking you make today the day that we step in and take care of the brokenhearted. Please continue to lift this family up in prayer and also please consider giving financially to Kori and the girls as they now have to do life without Shane.