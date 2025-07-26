Campaign Image

Supporting the Harts Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $270

Robert decided not to fight his demons any longer. Depression got the best of him. His sister Tami, mother and family need our help and compassion. They all have fought for him until the end. However, Robert's fight came to an end, and unfortunately, his fighting will and strength were not enough. 

Matthew 5:4 ESV 

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.  

We would like to help the family by giving, to help ease the grief they are going through, and the financial burden they are facing. 

Anything will help, please give what you can. 

Recent Donations
Mariana Gil
$ 25.00 USD
3 hours ago

Schaffer Family
$ 75.00 USD
7 hours ago

Prayers and Hugs

Forsythe Family
$ 75.00 USD
8 hours ago

Praying for you and your family.

Jaycee
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Love you so much, dear friend. Praying you find comfort in the best memories of your brother.

Leslie Aquilino
$ 25.00 USD
12 hours ago

I’m so very sorry for your loss. My Grandfather committed suicide and I know the sadness you are experiencing. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
13 hours ago

I am so sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers.

