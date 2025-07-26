Supporting the Harts Family

Robert decided not to fight his demons any longer. Depression got the best of him. His sister Tami, mother and family need our help and compassion. They all have fought for him until the end. However, Robert's fight came to an end, and unfortunately, his fighting will and strength were not enough.

Matthew 5:4 ESV

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.

We would like to help the family by giving, to help ease the grief they are going through, and the financial burden they are facing.

Anything will help, please give what you can.