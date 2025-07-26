80 Percent Done One Final Push to Graduate

Hi, my name is Francis—and I'm almost at the finish line.

For the past one year plus, I’ve been pursuing a Master’s degree in Psychology, with a focus on how we can make technology more ethical, fair, and human-centered. It’s been a journey of deep learning, sacrifice, and incredible growth—not just for me professionally, but personally as well.

I’ve worked in tech for over 15 years, but this program gave me a new lens: helping ensure that the digital tools shaping our world—especially artificial intelligence—work in ways that protect people, respect our rights, and serve the greater good.

Now, I’m just two modules away from graduating. One of them is my final research project, where I’ll get to apply everything I’ve learned. But to finish, I urgently need help covering the tuition fees for these last steps. 80% of the course is already completed. I’ve come too far to stop now—and I’m asking for your support to help me cross the finish line.

Whether it’s $10 or just a word of encouragement, your contribution will help me complete this mission. It’s not just about earning a degree—it’s about making sure the future of technology includes ethics, empathy, and people like us at the table.

Thank you for being part of this journey. ❤️