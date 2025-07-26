Help Joselynn Recover First Human case H5N1

Goal:
CAD $10,000
Raised:
CAD $635
Campaign funds will be received by Meghan Makowka
Hi, my name is Amber, and I'm reaching out on behalf of a brave young girl, Joselynn, who needs our urgent help.
In November 2024, she made international headlines as the first confirmed human case of H5N1 (Bird Flu). What started as a simple illness ( double eye infection) quickly escalated into something far more serious. After months of intensive care, she underwent her first surgery to recover her voice due to the condition and placement of the ventilator and Ecmo earlier this year. Now, doctors have scheduled a second crucial surgery that will potentially give her voice back and improve her recovery and long-term health.
Joselynn is only 13 years old and has already shown extraordinary strength and resilience. But the road to full recovery is long and expensive. The costs of medical care, travel for treatments/ rehabilitation, specialized therapy, and now this second surgery are far more than the family can bear alone
We're asking for your help to raise $10,000 to cover:
Every donation- no matter the amount-makes a difference. If you're unable to give, please consider sharing this page with your friends, family, and social networks.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for supporting Joselynn and giving her a fighting chance to return to a healthy, happy life.
With gratitude,
Amber and The Armstrong family
Joselynn, I hope and pray with God's help for your speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏
Joselynn, Wishing you all the best for a speedy and successful recovery. I am in awe of you. You have been through quite the ordeal. You are a very courageous and resilient young person. Give Mittens a hug for me. You’ve got this kiddo. - Elena
Joselyenn ,Your strength is truly inspiring. To come through something as serious as H5N1 takes not only medical care, but incredible courage, resilience, and hope. You’ve faced what most can’t imagine -and you made it through. This journey is remarkable.Wishing you continued healing, renewed strength, and brighter days ahead. You are a true warrior. Best Wishes Dr.Muhieldin
