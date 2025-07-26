Help Young Bob

Campaign Image

I have recently been messed up by my family and by prevent I want to continue content but ensure my safety legally , none of my parents support my work I have been doing religious and political activism for nearly 2 years now and now everything being threatened 

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
1 minute ago

Keep going we need people like you

JBROWN
£ 15.00 GBP
8 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 7.00 GBP
16 minutes ago

Jean Paxton
£ 10.00 GBP
40 minutes ago

Good luck with everything lad. And stay safe.

Anonymous Giver
£ 4.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Brett Douglas
£ 25.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Don't let the opposition silence your work. You've been doing great, much needed journalism.

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
2 hours ago

Laura
£ 10.00 GBP
2 hours ago

All the best x.

David Wood
£ 250.00 GBP
3 hours ago

Sophia
£ 10.00 GBP
3 hours ago

I am proud of you.

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
3 hours ago

We're behind you! God bless and preserve you, you're an example to the rest of us! 🙏💜

Pete
£ 10.00 GBP
3 hours ago

Stay strong

Anonymous Giver
£ 30.00 GBP
4 hours ago

Doglerone
£ 10.00 GBP
4 hours ago

Well done

Davison
£ 5.00 GBP
4 hours ago

Davison
£ 5.00 GBP
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
4 hours ago

