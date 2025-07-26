Help Young Bob

Goal:
GBP £3,000
Raised:
GBP £481
I have recently been messed up by my family and by prevent I want to continue content but ensure my safety legally , none of my parents support my work I have been doing religious and political activism for nearly 2 years now and now everything being threatened
Keep going we need people like you
Good luck with everything lad. And stay safe.
Don't let the opposition silence your work. You've been doing great, much needed journalism.
All the best x.
I am proud of you.
We're behind you! God bless and preserve you, you're an example to the rest of us! 🙏💜
Stay strong
Well done
