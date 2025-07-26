Mission Trip to Nicaragua

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
I am raising money so that I may go on a missions trip with my church to Nicaragua to help the community there. For the first time in my life I have a passport and God has put it on my heart to go on a missions trip. I am set to go to Nicaragua with my church in October to build a house, love on the community, and be a messenger of God's word in whatever manner He chooses. I need your help to get me there. Please donate what you can / whatever God puts on your heart. Whether it's 50 cents, $5, or $500, Amy amount will help. Thank you for you generosity God bless always and forever in Jesus mighty name! Amen!
Shadow, I am so happy and excited for you! God bless your steps always! Love, Izzy
